Subban was pressed into relief duty Tuesday night against the Canucks, proceeding to stop 22 of 23 shots in a 4-1 win.

Subban replaced Marc-Andre Fleury, who sustained an undisclosed injury, to start the second period. However, the 24-year-old backstop did not factor into the decision. It'll be worth monitoring Fleury's status ahead of Thursday's road game against the Sharks because Subban is the clear No. 2 for the expansion Golden Knights.