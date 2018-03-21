Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Nearly flawless in relief
Subban was pressed into relief duty Tuesday night against the Canucks, proceeding to stop 22 of 23 shots in a 4-1 win.
Subban replaced Marc-Andre Fleury, who sustained an undisclosed injury, to start the second period. However, the 24-year-old backstop did not factor into the decision. It'll be worth monitoring Fleury's status ahead of Thursday's road game against the Sharks because Subban is the clear No. 2 for the expansion Golden Knights.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Activated off IR•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Week-to-week with injury•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Details of injury emerge•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: To be designated for injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Takes loss in Wilderness•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Taking on Minnesota•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...