Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: No answer to Flames' second line
Subban gave up five goals on 34 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Flames on Sunday.
Subban let in two goals apiece to Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk, with the latter finishing his first career hat trick into an empty net. Subban's record fell to 4-7 with a 3.13 GAA and a .902 save percentage. If Marc-Andre Fleury misses any time while his wife gives birth, Subban will likely start in his stead, but Vegas doesn't play again until Friday in Dallas.
