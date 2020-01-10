Subban gave up five goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Subban was lit up for four tallies in a span of 6:16 during the first period, but coach Gerard Gallant refused to bring in Marc-Andre Fleury. It didn't get any worse, but Subban still dropped to 6-7-3 with a 3.04 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 16 starts this season. Look for Fleury to resume goaltending duties Saturday against the Blue Jackets.