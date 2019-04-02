Subban stopped 18 of 19 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Subban didn't have to work too hard to come out victorious in a game that officially ended the Oilers' chances of making the playoffs. Subban improved to 8-10-2 with a 2.93 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Marc-Andre Fleury (lower body) remains out, and with nothing else left for Vegas to earn, Subban may start again in the final two games of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories