Subban stopped 18 of 19 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Subban didn't have to work too hard to come out victorious in a game that officially ended the Oilers' chances of making the playoffs. Subban improved to 8-10-2 with a 2.93 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Marc-Andre Fleury (lower body) remains out, and with nothing else left for Vegas to earn, Subban may start again in the final two games of the season.