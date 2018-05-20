Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Not dressing for Game 5
Subban (undisclosed) will back up Marc-Andre Fleury for Game 5, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Max Lagace will still be on the bench behind Fleury. This shouldn't affect too much, as Fleury has been lights out for most of the postseason, starting every game for Vegas to this point.
