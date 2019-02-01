Subban (illness) isn't traveling with the Golden Knights on their current four-game road trip, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Subban has missed Vegas' last seven games due to an illness, and the fact that he's not traveling suggests he'll be sidelined for at least four more. Another update on the 25-year-old netminder's condition will likely surface when the Golden Knights return home for a Feb. 9 matchup with Columbus.