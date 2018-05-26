Subban (undisclosed) missed practice Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Maxime Lagace was slotted behind Marc-Andre Fleury in this latest session, two days before the Golden Knights are to play host to the Capitals for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The expansion club based in Vegas will certainly hope that it won't have to rely on Subban or Lagace in the Cup finals -- that's not a knock on either tender, but it would mean that something went awry with Flower, who's won 12 of 15 games in these playoffs to complement an immaculate .947 save percentage. Subban, on the other hand, hasn't even seen game action since April 7.