According to David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal, aside from starter Marc-Andre Fleury, Subban (lower body) was the only goaltender on the ice for morning skate, indicating he'll return to the lineup for Thursday night's matchup with Montreal.

Subban has missed Vegas' last nine games due to a lower-body injury, but it was pretty obvious that he was nearing a return when fellow goaltender Garret Sparks was sent to the minors Monday. The Golden Knights don't have any back-to-back sets in the near future, so it may be a while until Subban's back between the pipes.