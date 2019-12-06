Subban stopped 28 of 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

Subban had won four consecutive starts until New York's Ryan Pulock beat him with a power-play goal 3:20 into overtime Thursday. Subban started six straight games in the absence of Marc-Andre Fleury (personal) and responded with his best play of the season, but he's likely headed back to his understudy role now that Fleury has rejoined the team.