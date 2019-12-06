Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: OT loss halts winning streak
Subban stopped 28 of 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders on Thursday.
Subban had won four consecutive starts until New York's Ryan Pulock beat him with a power-play goal 3:20 into overtime Thursday. Subban started six straight games in the absence of Marc-Andre Fleury (personal) and responded with his best play of the season, but he's likely headed back to his understudy role now that Fleury has rejoined the team.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Presumed starter against Islanders•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Wins fourth straight start•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting in New Jersey•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Wins third straight•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting against Blueshirts•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Stellar showing against 'Yotes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.