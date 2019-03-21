Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Patrolling crease Thursday
Subban will take another turn in net Thursday against the Jets on home ice, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Subban will make his third straight start between the pipes with Marc-Andre Fleury (lower body) still on the mend. He should continue to lock down the net until Fleury is cleared and will take aim at a third straight win Thursday versus a Jets club riding a four-game winning streak.
