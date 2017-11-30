Subban will be in goal for Thursday's matchup with the Wild, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

After consecutive wins in his first two games back from injury, Subban was subpar at best against the Stars on Tuesday, allowing three goals on 30 shots. If his defense can limit his workload -- which should be a relatively simple task considering Minnesota is firing a mere 29.3 shots per game -- he should be able to get back on track. With no update on Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion), Subban will remain the No. 1 in the desert for the foreseeable future.