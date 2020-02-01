Subban allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 4-3 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday.

The 26-year-old hasn't been playing much in large part because he owns an .818 save percentage in his last three appearances, but at least Subban won this start. He was 0-2-0 having only stopped 32 of 41 shots in his last two appearances. Subban is still hard to trust, though, as he is 7-7-3 with a 3.04 GAA and .897 save percentage in 17 games this season.