Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Picks up victory in debut for Golden Knights
Subban made 21 saves on 22 shots in a 3-1 victory against the Bruins on Sunday night.
Las Vegas placed Marc-Andre Fleury on injured reserve Sunday because of a concussion, so Subban will be the man moving forward if he proves deserving of more playing time. So far, so good, as he held the Bruins without a goal for more than 59 minutes Sunday. Still, in his only other two NHL appearances, Subban allowed six goals on 22 shots, so it would probably be wise to wait for a larger sample size before making any strong conclusions on the 23-year-old.
