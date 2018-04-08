Subban allowed one goal on 13 shots over 20 minutes while playing in relief for Marc-Andre Fleury during a 7-1 loss to the Flames on Saturday night.

After the game became out of hand in the second period, the Golden Knights asked Subban to finish out the regular season in net. His numbers weren't great in his first full season -- he posted .910 save percentage and 2.68 GAA -- but he benefited playing in Vegas, as he won 13 of his 22 appearances and only lost four times during regulation. Subban should be one of the top backup goaltenders to watch heading into 2018-19.