Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Poor showing in Anaheim
Subban surrendered four goals on only 18 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.
A span of 1:37 in the second period, during which the Golden Knights faced an extended three-on-five situation, was enough to ruin Subban's night. The 26-year-old dropped to 6-6-3 with a 2.90 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 15 games. Subban will likely cede the crease to Marc-Andre Fleury for Saturday's game in versus the Coyotes.
