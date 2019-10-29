Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Practices Monday
Subban (lower body) practiced with the team Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Subban was injured in his Oct. 10 appearance and hasn't played since. His return to practice suggests that he may be ready to back up Marc-Andre Fleury on Thursday or Saturday. The team also shipped Garret Sparks back to AHL Chicago, another good sign for Subban's status.
