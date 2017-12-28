Subban turned aside 27 of 28 shots in a 4-1 win over Anaheim on Wednesday.

Subban's triumph in Orange County marked his fifth straight win, a span that's featured a tidy 2.11 GAA and .928 save percentage. He's now 9-2-0 in his rookie season, as both he and the expansion Golden Knights continue to turn heads in their inaugural campaign.

