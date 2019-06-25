Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Qualified by Vegas
Subban received a qualifying offer from the Golden Knights on Tuesday, David Schoen of RJ Sports reports.
Subban should continue to serve as the backup to Marc-Andre Fleury for Vegas. He's appeared in 43 games (39 starts) in that role over the past two seasons.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Not busy in win•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Draws ninth straight start•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Extends losing streak•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Getting both legs of back-to-back•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Allows three goals to Wild•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...