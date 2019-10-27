Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Remains sidelined
Subban (lower body) is not available for Sunday's game against the Ducks.
Garrett Sparks will act as the backup for Marc-Andre Fleury once again. Subban still doesn't have a concrete timeline but the Golden Knights have yet to place him on injured reserve. Vegas will have a few days off before Thursday tilt with Montreal.
