Subban will man the crease for Sunday's battle with Arizona, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The former Bruin has now suited up for seven contests with the Golden Knights, posting a 4-2-0 record to go along with a 2.24 GAA and .924 save percentage. However, Subban's play has been trending in the wrong direction as of late, allowing three goals and taking a loss in each of his past two starts.