Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Returning to cage
Subban will man the crease for Sunday's battle with Arizona, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The former Bruin has now suited up for seven contests with the Golden Knights, posting a 4-2-0 record to go along with a 2.24 GAA and .924 save percentage. However, Subban's play has been trending in the wrong direction as of late, allowing three goals and taking a loss in each of his past two starts.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Drops second straight in loss to Wild•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Stops 27 in 3-0 defeat•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Earns another victory Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Tending goal crease Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...