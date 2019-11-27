Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Right back in there Wednesday
Subban will start a second consecutive game Wednesday in Nashville, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
With Marc-Andre Fleury (personal) out, Subban gets the nod again after Monday's 4-2 loss to Dallas. Subban's still in search of his first win this season. While a Predators team that's scoring 3.48 goals per game this season won't make life easy for Subban, Nashville comes in having won only three of its last 11 games.
