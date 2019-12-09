Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Roughed up at home
Subban yielded five goals on 25 shots in a 5-0 loss to the Rangers on Sunday.
The Rangers scored twice in each of the first two periods to put this one out of reach by the game's midway point. Subban had strung together an outstanding stretch in the absence of Marc-Andre Fleury (personal), but Sunday marked his seventh consecutive start, so fatigue may have been a favor. Fleury returned to the team last Thursday, so it may not be long before he reclaims his starting role.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: OT loss halts winning streak•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Presumed starter against Islanders•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Wins fourth straight start•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting in New Jersey•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Wins third straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.