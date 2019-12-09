Subban yielded five goals on 25 shots in a 5-0 loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

The Rangers scored twice in each of the first two periods to put this one out of reach by the game's midway point. Subban had strung together an outstanding stretch in the absence of Marc-Andre Fleury (personal), but Sunday marked his seventh consecutive start, so fatigue may have been a favor. Fleury returned to the team last Thursday, so it may not be long before he reclaims his starting role.