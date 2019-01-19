Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Sent to IR
The Golden Knights have placed Subban (illness) on injured reserve, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Subban's move to IR effectively rules him out for Saturday's game against the Penguins. While the team has two games remaining (after Saturday) before the All-Star break, it's quite possible the team will hold the netminder out unless he's feeling 100 percent. Max Lagace remains on the roster as the temporary backup to Marc-Andre Fleury.
