Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Serves donut to Jets
Subban stopped all 20 shots he faced in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Jets.
Subban has won all three of his starts since Marc-Andre Fleury endured a lower-body injury. Subban improved to 7-7-0 with a 2.90 GAA and a .906 save percentage. It's the first shutout of the 25-year-old's career. Should Fleury remain out, Subban would likely get the starting nod versus the Red Wings on Saturday.
