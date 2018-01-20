Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Shaky in loss to Florida
Subban saved just 22 of 26 shots during Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.
This loss snapped a seven-game winning streak, and it was also the first time Subban wasn't victorious since Nov. 30. So, while this clearly wasn't his finest showing, it's pretty difficult to be too critical of the backup netminder. After all, he's 11-2-1 on the season with a serviceable .914 save percentage and 2.49 GAA. Subban offers standalone value in deeper seasonal leagues, but he should definitely be on every fantasy owner's radar as a streaming option and handcuff to Marc-Andre Fleury.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting Friday in Florida•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Wins seventh straight•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting Friday in Chicago•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Faces just 19 shots in easy win•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Taking on Toronto•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Prevails over Ducks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...