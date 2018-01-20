Subban saved just 22 of 26 shots during Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

This loss snapped a seven-game winning streak, and it was also the first time Subban wasn't victorious since Nov. 30. So, while this clearly wasn't his finest showing, it's pretty difficult to be too critical of the backup netminder. After all, he's 11-2-1 on the season with a serviceable .914 save percentage and 2.49 GAA. Subban offers standalone value in deeper seasonal leagues, but he should definitely be on every fantasy owner's radar as a streaming option and handcuff to Marc-Andre Fleury.