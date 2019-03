Subban yielded three goals on 19 shots in a 6-3 win over the Oilers on Sunday.

Subban, starting in place of Marc-Andre Fleury (lower body), didn't have his best performance, but got plenty of support from his teammates. Subban's record improved to 5-7-0 with a 3.12 GAA and an .899 save percentage. He's likely in line to get most of the starts as long as Fleury is out, although coach Gerard Gallant may give Max Lagace a chance given Subban's rocky ratios.