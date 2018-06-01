Subban (undisclosed) took the ice Friday, albeit away from the main group, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Subban's return to the ice is certainly a good sign for his recovery, but the fact that he was unable to join the regular starters doesn't bode well for his availability Saturday against the Capitals. Even if the Toronto native was healthy, the Vegas net clearly belongs to Marc-Andre Fleury -- who figures to start the remainder of the Stanley Cup Finals.