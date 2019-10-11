Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Slated to miss Saturday
According to coach Gerard Gallant, Subban (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with Calgary, so the Golden Knights will be forced to recall a goalie from the minors to fill in against the Flames, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
It appears that Subban has avoided a major issue, but the team recalling a netminder from the minors all but confirms he won't be healthy enough to dress for Saturday's contest. Oscar Dansk and Garret Sparks are the primary candidates to join the NHL ranks alongside Marc-Andre Fleury with Subban presumably unavailable.
