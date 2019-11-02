Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Slated to start against Winnipeg
According to David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal, Subban was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal for Saturday's home game against the Jets.
Subban will be making just his second appearance of the season after missing three weeks of action with a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his first victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Winnipeg team that's averaging 3.29 goals per game on the road this year, eighth in the NHL.
