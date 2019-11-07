Per David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal, Subban was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, implying he'll start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Maple Leafs.

Subban was a tad shaky in his return to game action Saturday against Winnipeg, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to his second loss of the campaign. The 25-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his first win of the season in a road matchup with a Toronto team that's averaging 3.60 goals per game at home this year, 11th in the NHL.