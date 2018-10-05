Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Solid in relief
Subban stopped all nine Flyers shots after relieving an ineffective Marc-Andre Fleury in Thursday's 5-2 loss.
Subban played the final 29:49, but he didn't face much offensive pressure with Philadelphia sitting back after having built up a 5-1 lead against the starter. If Fleury continues to struggle, Subban would be in line to take over one of the league's most coveted gigs in net. That's a big if, though.
