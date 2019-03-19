Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Stalls Sharks in Pacific showdown
Subban allowed three goals on 39 shots but got plenty of support in Monday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.
Subban was starting for the second consecutive day and he won both times, although he did yield six goals on 58 shots in that span. Subban's record improved to 6-7-0 with a 3.11 GAA and a .901 save percentage. He will remain the goalie of choice as long as Marc-Andre Fleury (lower body) is out of action.
