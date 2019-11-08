Subban made 35 saves Thursday in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

It was his first start in his hometown of Toronto and he was excellent -- he faced 16 high-danger shots, the most he's seen in his last 15 games. But Subban's mates couldn't solve Frederik Andersen, who stood on his head in the blue paint at the opposite end. Tough luck loss for the talented young man.