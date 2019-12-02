Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting against Blueshirts
Subban will tend the road twine in Monday's matchup against the Rangers, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Subban will make his fourth straight start with Marc-Andre Fleury (personal) still away from the team. The former has held steady in Fleury's stead with a 2-1-0 record and .918 save percentage, and he has another difficult opponent on tap, as the Rangers have averaged 3.32 goals per game -- seventh in the league. Subban may get the starting nod again Tuesday against New Jersey if Fleury isn't back and the team isn't comfortable deploying Sparks.
