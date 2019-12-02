Play

Subban will tend the road twine in Monday's matchup against the Rangers, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Subban will make his fourth straight start with Marc-Andre Fleury (personal) still away from the team. The former has held steady in Fleury's stead with a 2-1-0 record and .918 save percentage, and he has another difficult opponent on tap, as the Rangers have averaged 3.32 goals per game -- seventh in the league. Subban may get the starting nod again Tuesday against New Jersey if Fleury isn't back and the team isn't comfortable deploying Sparks.

More News
Our Latest Stories