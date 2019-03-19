Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting back-to-back Monday
Subban will tend the twine in San Jose on Monday.
With Marc-Andre Fleury (lower body) still recovering from his injury, Subban will make his second straight start Monday night. He took the win over Edmonton on Sunday but coughed up three goals on just 19 shots. A matchup against a lethal Sharks' offense could make for another shaky Subban outing.
