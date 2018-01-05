Subban will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Blackhawks.

Subban wasn't great in his last start Sunday against Toronto, surrendering three goals on just 23 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his 10th victory of the campaign. The 24-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a seventh straight win in a road matchup with a Blackhawks team that's averaging 3.47 goals per game at home this season, eighth in the NHL.