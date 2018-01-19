Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting Friday in Florida
Subban will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Panthers.
Subban hasn't been sharp in his last two starts, registering a 3.50 GAA and .873 save percentage, but he's managed to pick up wins in both of those outings due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 24-year-old netminder will look to pick up an eighth consecutive victory in a road matchup with a Panthers team that's averaging 3.30 goals per game at home this campaign, seventh in the NHL.
