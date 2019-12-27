Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting Friday
Subban will tend the twine on the road versus the Ducks on Friday.
Subban earned wins in his previous two outings thanks in part to a .956 save percentage. By having the Toronto native take the first game of the Golden Knights' back-to-back, coach Gerard Gallant will reserve Saturday's home game against Arizona for starter Marc-Andre Fleury.
