Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting in Arizona
Subban will make his season debut Thursday against the Coyotes.
Subban gets a dream matchup in his first appearance of the season, as Arizona has only scored one goal through two games. Marc-Andre Fleury's backup appeared in 21 games last season, posting a 2.93 GAA and .902 save percentage.
