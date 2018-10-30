Subban will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Predators, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Subban wasn't great in his only start of the season Oct. 11 against the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 22 shots en route to a 4-2 defeat. The 24-year-old netminder will look to get dialed in and pick up his first win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Predators team that's averaging 3.45 goals per game this season, eighth in the NHL.