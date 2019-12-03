Subban will guard the goal during Tuesday's road matchup with the Devils, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Subban has been red hot recently, stringing together three straight wins while posting a fantastic 1.62 GAA and .950 save percentage. The 25-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his fourth victory of the year in a favorable road matchup with an underachieving New Jersey club that just fired head coach John Hynes on Tuesday.