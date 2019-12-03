Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting in New Jersey
Subban will guard the goal during Tuesday's road matchup with the Devils, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Subban has been red hot recently, stringing together three straight wins while posting a fantastic 1.62 GAA and .950 save percentage. The 25-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his fourth victory of the year in a favorable road matchup with an underachieving New Jersey club that just fired head coach John Hynes on Tuesday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Wins third straight•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting against Blueshirts•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Stellar showing against 'Yotes•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: In net Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Logs elusive first victory•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Right back in there Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.