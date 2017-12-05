Subban will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game against the Ducks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Subban has played pretty well of late, compiling a 3-2-0 record while posting a 2.27 GAA and .919 save percentage in his last five appearances. The 23-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling Tuesday and pick up his sixth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Ducks squad that's averaging 2.58 goals per game on the road this season, 22nd in the NHL.