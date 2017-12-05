Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting Tuesday against Anaheim
Subban will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game against the Ducks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Subban has played pretty well of late, compiling a 3-2-0 record while posting a 2.27 GAA and .919 save percentage in his last five appearances. The 23-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling Tuesday and pick up his sixth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Ducks squad that's averaging 2.58 goals per game on the road this season, 22nd in the NHL.
