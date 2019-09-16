Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Steadfast in preseason win
Subban set aside 28 of 30 shots Sunday in a 6-2 home win over the Coyotes to open the preseason.
Subban played the full 60 minutes and managed two shutout periods. The spry goaltender avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $850,000 contract extension with the Golden Knights in July. Expect around 20-25 games from Subban as the clear backup to Marc-Andre Fleury.
