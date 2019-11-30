Subban saved 35 of 36 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the visiting Coyotes.

Jakob Chychrun put some steam behind a wicked wrist shot from the left circle to tie the game in the second period, but Subban came up with two key saves in the shootout stanza to steal the win from a Coyotes club that currently sits in second place within the Pacific Division. It's unclear how much more time Marc-Andre Fleury (personal) needs -- after all, Vegas doesn't play again until Monday -- but Subban should remain a serviceable backstop in the meantime.