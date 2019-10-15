Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Still sidelined
Per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Subban (lower body) wasn't on the ice for morning skate, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Nashville.
Subban will miss a third straight contest Tuesday and remains without a timetable for his return to the lineup. Oscar Dansk will continue to fill in as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup until Subban is deemed fit to play.
