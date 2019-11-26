Subban allowed four goals on 28 shots in a 4-2 loss to Dallas on Monday.

Subban's rocky year continues. He's winless in his six appearances (0-4-2) and owns a miserable 3.55 GAA and .883 save percentage. The 25-year-old had been a serviceable No. 2 goaltender during his first two years in Vegas, but things are just not clicking in 2019-20. Marc-Andre Fleury will continue to be the workhorse for the Golden Knights.