Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Still winless in 2019-20
Subban allowed four goals on 28 shots in a 4-2 loss to Dallas on Monday.
Subban's rocky year continues. He's winless in his six appearances (0-4-2) and owns a miserable 3.55 GAA and .883 save percentage. The 25-year-old had been a serviceable No. 2 goaltender during his first two years in Vegas, but things are just not clicking in 2019-20. Marc-Andre Fleury will continue to be the workhorse for the Golden Knights.
