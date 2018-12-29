Subban will tend the twine in Saturday's road game versus the Kings, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Subban's last game was promising, as he steered away 30 of 31 shots but was still pegged with the loss. His season-long stat line of an .881 save percentage and 3.49 GAA in six outings is less flattering, but a matchup with the Kings can help turn that around. Los Angeles ranks last in the league with 2.29 goals per game and 25th with a 15.1 penalty-kill percentage.