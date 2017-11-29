Subban made 27 saves on 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Dallas.

All three goals against Subban were scored in the second period by Radek Faksa, with two of them coming eight seconds apart in the frame's final minute. This was Subban's first regulation loss in a Vegas uniform, and the 23-year-old goaltender still sports excellent ratios with a 2.09 GAA and .928 save percentage.