Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Stops 27 in 3-0 defeat
Subban made 27 saves on 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Dallas.
All three goals against Subban were scored in the second period by Radek Faksa, with two of them coming eight seconds apart in the frame's final minute. This was Subban's first regulation loss in a Vegas uniform, and the 23-year-old goaltender still sports excellent ratios with a 2.09 GAA and .928 save percentage.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Earns another victory Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Tending goal crease Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Earns victory in relief•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Activated off IR•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Traveling with team•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...