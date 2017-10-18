Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Stops 30 shots in victory
Subban picked up his second win of the year despite allowing four goals during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory against Buffalo.
Subban has started the last two games for Vegas after Marc-Andre Fleury was diagnosed with a concussion. So far it's been relatively smooth sailing for the 23-year-old, who has registered a 2.42 GAA and .911 save percentage to go along with his 2-0-0 record. He was terrific for 50 minutes on Tuesday before allowing three goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation. It's likely that Subban will get the nod again on Saturday against St. Louis.
