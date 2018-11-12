Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Struggling in net
Subban allowed four goals on 37 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Bruins on Sunday.
This was a bad matchup for Subban, so hopefully owners avoided this one. There's little reason to trust Subban right now, as he's yielded 11 goals in three starts this season. He owns a .885 save percentage in 2018-19 and will continue to see little playing time behind Marc-Andre Fleury.
